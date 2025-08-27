World Championships: Dhruv, Tanisha advance to pre-quarterfinals

Paris, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto entered the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships with a straight-game win over Ireland’s Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan, here on Wednesday.

Seeded 16th, Dhruv and Tanisha dominated the proceedings to outwit the Irish duo 21-11, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.

The Indians will next face fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong for a place in the quarterfinals.

Dhruv and Tanisha took control from the outset, racing to a 6-2 lead before extending it to 11-6 at the break. They never allowed their opponents a way back and comfortably sealed the opening game.

The second game followed a similar script as the Indians jumped to a 7-2 advantage and maintained their grip on the rallies to close out the match without much trouble.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and 2023 bronze medallist H S Prannoy will be in action, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the 2022 bronze medallists, will begin their campaign in the round of 32 after receiving a bye in the opening round. PTI ATK DDV