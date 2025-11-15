World Championships: Indian shooters miss out on medals in standard pistol

Cairo, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian shooters could not secure any medal in the 25m standard pistol event with Olympian Gurpreet Singh managing a ninth place finish at the ISSF World Championship here on Saturday.

China's Yao Qianxun continued her impressive run, picking up her third individual gold medal to go along with the 10m air pistol mixed team gold and a silver in the 25m sports pistol event at the Olympic Shooting Range.

Adrian Schaub of Switzerland became the world champion in the men's category.

India remained in third position behind China and South Korea in the medals tally with three gold, five silver and four bronze medals, while China has 12 golds, seven silver and two bronze and Korea has racked up seven gold and three each of silver and bronze medals.

In the men's event, Gurpeet shot a total of 571-14x for his ninth-place finish. The other shooters in the competition, Udhayveer Sidhu and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu finished in 23rd and 24th respectively with scores of 561-9x and 559-6x respectively.

Yeongjae Cho of South Korea won the silver, while Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov won the bronze medal.

In the women's category, Parisha Gupta finished 10th, the highest among the Indian shooters with a score of 556-11x. Shikha Chaudhary shot 555-11x for a 12th placed finish, while Agam Grewal shot 547-9x to finish in 19th place. PTI ATK SSC SSC