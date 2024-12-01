World Chess Championship: Gukesh holds Liren with black

Singapore, Dec 1 (PTI) Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out a draw in the sixth game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here Sunday.

The third draw in a row left both players on an identical tally of 3 points apiece, still shy of 4.5 more points in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 46 moves. It was the fourth draw of the match.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

The second, fourth and fifth games had ended in draws.