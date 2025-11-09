World Chess Cup: Vidit Gujrathi crashes out

Panjim, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi bowed out of the World Chess Cup after a 2.5-3.5 loss to Sam Shankland of United States in the second set of tie-break games of third round here on Sunday.

On what turned out to be a dramatic day, S L Narayanan also had to concede defeat against Yangyi Yu of China in the first set of tie-break games but V Karthik continued with his dream run and defeated Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania 1.5-0.5.

Karthik reached the fourth round which means there are five Indians left in the fray after the first three rounds.

The two favourites Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna who shown sublime form here and world junior champion V Pranav, who has proved that he is the next big Indian star in the making, have already qualified by winning the games under classical format itself.

It will be a test of time for the five Indians in the last 32 stage in the event that started with 206 players. With top three slots at stake for the next Candidates’ tournament, it seems that the battles will be even more interesting in the rounds to come.

Meanwhile, Gujrathi became the third biggest casualty from Indian perspective in the tournament after the ouster of world champion D Gukesh who lost under classical games against Frederic Svane of Germany, and Aravindh Chithambaram who went down to Karthik as early as in round two.

For V Karthik, this is turning out to be the event of a lifetime as he has now got into the stage from where one more victory will push him to the pre-quarterfinals.

Complete results round 3 (Indians unless specified, second game result with final score after this round): D Gukesh lost to Svane Frederic (Ger) 0.5-1.5; Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb) drew with Arjun Erigaisi 0.5-1.5.; R Praggnanandhaa beat Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm) 1.5-0.5; Alexander Donchenko (Ger) beat Anish Giri (Ned) 1.5-0.5; M Pranesh lost to Vincent Keymer (Ger) 0.5-1.5; Wei Yi (Chn) beat Benjamin Gledura (Hun) 1-1, 1.5-0.5; Jose Martínez (Mex) beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 2-0; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) lost to Nils Grandelius (Swe) 0.5-1.5; Michael Adams (Eng) lost to L Lodici (Ita) 0.5-1.5; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Fid) 1-1, 1-1, 1-1, 1-1, 0-1; Gabriel Sargissian (Arm) beat Diptayan Ghosh 1.5-0.5; Le Quang Liem (Vie) drew with Jeffery Xiong (Usa) 1.5-0.5; Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur) lost to Richard Rapport (Hun) 1-1, 0.5-1.5; Levon Aronian (Usa) drew with A R Salem Saleh (Uae) 1.5-0.5; N Theodorou (Gre ) lost to Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) 0.5-1.5;Yangyi Yu (Chn) beat S L Narayanan 1-1, 1.5-0.5; Radoslav Wojtaszek (Pol) beat Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo) 2-0; Sam `Shankland (Usa) beat Vidit Gujrathi 1-1, 1-1, 1.5-0.5; Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou) lost to V Karthik 1-1, 0.5-1.5; Awonder Liang (Usa) beat Rasmus Svane (Ger) 1.5-0.5; Alexander Grebnev drew with Stamatis Kourkoulos Arditis (Gre) 1.5-0.5;; Samuel Sevian (Usa) beat Evgeniy Najer (Fid) 1-1, 2-0; Daniel Dardha (Bel) drew with P Harikrishna 0.5-1.5; Jorden van Foreest (Ned) lost to Alexey Sarana (Srb) 1-1, 0-2; Ivan Saric (Srb) lost to Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri) 0.5-1.5; Andrey Esipenko (Fid) beat Pouya Idani (Iri) 1-1, 1-1, 1.5-0.5; Titas Stremavicius (Ltu) drew with V Pranav 0.5-1.5, Thao Dai Van Nguyen (Cze) lost to Nodribek Yakubboev (Uzb) 1-1, 0-2; Matthias Bluebaum (Ger) drew with Ivan Zemlyanskii (Fid) 1.5-0.5; Georg Meier (Uru) lost to Daniil Dubov (Fid) 1-1, 1-1, 0.5-1.5; Kiriil Alekseenko (Aut) lost to Peter Leko (Hun) 0-2; Yilmaz Mustafa (Tur) drew with Shant Sargsyan (Arm) 0.5-1.5. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS