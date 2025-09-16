World C''ship gold achieved, Jaismine and Minakshi set sights on LA28

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics less than three years away, star Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria said on Tuesday she will now channelise her energy to be ready for the quadrennial showpiece following her gold-winning performance at the World Championship in Liverpool recently.

Jaismine, who outclassed Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta in the 57kg summit clash to end her long wait for a medal, arrived here along with teammate and gold medallist Minakshi Hooda, Nikhat Zareen, Nupur Sheoran among others following Indian women boxers' best-ever world championship campaign on foreign soil.

"It feels good and winning a gold medal in itself is a matter of immense happiness. My coaches have helped me a lot in improving my game. I am feeling very good," said 24-year-old Jaismine, who achieved success in her third attempt at the Worlds.

"I missed out on medals twice, but now I have made a comeback with a gold, so it feels very satisfying. Yes, the training will be directed towards that (Olympic glory), and my coaches will work accordingly on my technical training," added the great granddaughter of legendary Indian boxer and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Hawa Singh.

Her coach Sandeep Lamboria expressed confidence in a medal-winning performance from Jaismine in LA28.

"It (performance) was amazing. Our main target is the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. She is the only girl who has won a medal in the Olympic weight category. She is going to rock in 2028," he added.

Debutant Minakshi, who out-punched Paris Olympics bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the 48kg final, for gold at the Worlds said she had set her sights on the World Cup in India in November.

"The World Cup will be held in India in November, and I want to win a gold medal there as well to make a name for the country. No one is perfect, and I will have to work on my skills and train hard. You learn a lot from defeats.

"After winning, you are happy for a couple of days, but you learn a lot from defeats. This was my first World Championship. I am very happy," said Minakshi.

Nupur, who bagged silver in Liverpool, said India winning four medals, including two gold, a silver and a bronze, had given the team the confidence of a far better showing in the World Cup.

"We had a good experience there. India was ranked third overall. We won four medals. Now, India will host the World Cup in November, and we will try to win as many medals as we can for the country.

"We've seen each other's struggles. When they (teammates) get success, it feels like personal success," said Nupur.

Pooja Rani (80kg), who signed off with bronze, said she was overwhelmed by the respect the contingent received at the airport.

"So many people have come to receive us. We have received so much respect. This was my fourth world championship. I have gotten my medal for the first time. I am feeling very good. We will do better in the future." Ace Indian boxer and two-time Worlds gold medallist Nikhat Zareen said she would continue to work hard despite the disappointment of missing a medal.

"My mantra has always been to work hard, no matter what challenges come my way. In this World Championship, I lost the quarterfinal against the number one boxer from Turkey. I have no regrets.

"I know my preparation was not up to the mark, but I am satisfied with my performance. World Championships come every year. I don't want to be disappointed and feel sad about it. No worries. I will come back stronger. I will work hard," said Nikhat.

"My only goal is to win an Olympic medal in LA. I have to keep myself confident. Paris has gone. My next target is LA," she said. PTI HN AM AM UNG