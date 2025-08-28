World C'ships: Sindhu stuns world No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag enter quarters

Paris, Aug 28 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu shocked world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China to storm into the quarterfinals of the World Championships here on Thursday.

The 15th ranked Sindhu, who won the world title in Basel in 2019, took 48 minutes to prevail 21-19 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinals to lead head-to-head record against the Chinese 3-2.

Later in the day, India's top doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from behind to beat China's Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang 19-21, 21-15, 21-17 and enter the quarterfinals. It was their first win against the Chinese pair after four successive losses.

In the women's singles, Sindhu will now face world number nine Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the quarterfinals as the 30-year-old Indian is now just one victory away from securing a record-equalling sixth World Championships medal.

The Indonesian had beaten Sindhu in straight games at the Sudirman Cup earlier this year, though the Indian had prevailed in their Asian Games round-two clash in 2022.

A five-time World Championships medallist, Sindhu made a bright start in the opening game, racing to an 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval with a flurry of sharp smashes and net winners.

Wang fought back strongly to level at 19-19, but the Indian held her nerves to pocket the game.

In the second game, Sindhu kept up the pressure, once again opening up a 11-6 cushion at the break.

A stunning 57-shot rally briefly tested her, but she regained control with decisive attacking play, closing out the match.

Sindhu thus extended her remarkable record against Chinese shuttlers at the Worlds, having previously beaten Wang Yihan (2013), Wang Shixian (2014), Li Xuerui (2015), Sun Yu (2017) and Chen Yufei (2017 and 2019) in earlier editions.

Another Upset ========== India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also pulled off a big upset by stunning Hong Kong world number 5 pairing of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 19-21 21-12 21-15 in a 63-minute battle to storm into the quarterfinals.

The Indians, who had earlier cruised past Ireland's Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan 21-11 21-16 in 35 minutes, came from a game down to topple the reigning Asian champions with a determined fightback.

"We had a rough run a couple of months back. I think we are building together, step by step, slowly, slowly we are getting there. Really happy with the way we played today," Tanisha said.

"We came prepared, prepared better this time. We didn't give up at any point in the match. Even after we lost the first set, we didn't let it get to us. We fought back even harder in the second and third. We kept pushing each other till the end, till the last shot. I think that was the real game changer today." The Indian duo had endured a patchy start to the year, losing in the round of 16 at the Malaysia Open and India Open, before reaching the semifinals at the German Open in February.

However, early exits at the Orleans Masters and All England Championships followed.

Dhruv spoke about the turnaround.

"We started really good in the beginning of the year, two tournaments didn’t go well. There was no technical problem, but the main thing was we kept on supporting each other and came prepared well. Previously when we were losing the first game we were mentally down, but today we stayed strong," he said. PTI BS PDS PDS