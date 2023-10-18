World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, elect to field against New Zealand

Chennai: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in their World Cup match here on Wednesday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson misses out due to a fractured thumb he sustained in the match against Bangladesh last week, making way for Will Young.

Tom Latham is leading the Black Caps in Williamson's absence.

Afghanistan are unchanged from their win against defending champions England.

Teams: New Zealand: Tom Latham(wk/c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell,Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi(c),Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah,Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.