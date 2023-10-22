World Cup: India win toss, elect to field against New Zealand

Dharamshala: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in their World Cup match here on Sunday.

For the record, teams batting first have won 2 of the 3 games here at the 2023 World Cup while The average first innings winning score in those two games has been 305.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson misses out the second game due to a fractured thumb he sustained in the match against Bangladesh last week, making way for Will Young.

Tom Latham continue to lead the Black Caps in Williamson's absence.

India is playing Suryakumar Yadav in place of Hardik Pandya while Mohammed Shami has replaced Shardul Thakur.

Teams: New Zealand: 1. Tom Latham(wk/c), 2. Devon Conway, 3. Will Young, 4. Rachin Ravindra, 5. Daryl Mitchell, 6. Glenn Phillips, 7. Mark Chapman, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Matt Henry, 10. Lockie Ferguson and 11. Trent Boult.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Suryakumar Yadav, 8. Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj