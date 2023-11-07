World Cup scoreboard: AFG vs AUS

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup meeting between Afghanistan and Australia here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan innings Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood 21 Ibrahim Zadran not out 129 Rahmat Shah c Hazlewood b Maxwell 30 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) b Starc 26 Azmatullah Omarzai c Maxwell b Zampa 22 Mohammad Nabi b Hazlewood 12 Rashid Khan not out 35 Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 10) 16 Total: (For five wickets in 50 overs) 291 Fall of wickets: 38-1, 121-2, 173-3, 210-4, 233-5.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-70-1, Josh Hazlewood 9-0-39-2, Glenn Maxwell 10-0-55-1, Pat Cummins 8-0-47-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-58-1, Travis Head 3-0-15-0, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-2-0.