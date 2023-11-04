World Cup scoreboard: AUS vs ENG

Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI): Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Australia and England here on Saturday.

England innings Jonny Bairstow c Inglis b Starc 0 Dawid Malan c Head b Cummins 50 Joe Root c Inglis b Starc 13 Ben Stokes c Stoinis b Zampa 64 Jos Buttler (c) c Green b Zampa 1 Moeen Ali c Warner b Zampa 42 Liam Livingstone c sub (Abbott) b Cummins 2 Chris Woakes c Labuschagne b Stoinis 32 David Willey c Zampa b Hazlewood 15 Adil Rashid c Inglis b Hazlewood 20 Mark Wood not out 0 Extras: (lb 6, w 8) 14 Total: (All out in 48.1 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 0-1, 19-2, 103-3, 106-4, 169-5, 174-6, 186-7, 216-8, 253-9, 253-10.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-66-2, Josh Hazlewood 9.1-1-49-2, Pat Cummins 10-1-49-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-21-3, Travis Head 5-0-28-0, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-34-1.

Result: Australia won by 33 runs. PTI AYG