World Cup scoreboard: AUS vs NED

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup clash between Australia and Netherlands here on Wednesday.

Australia innings: Mitchell Marsh c Ackermann b van Beek 9 David Warner c Dutt b van Beek 104 Steven Smith c van der Merwe b Dutt 71 Marnus Labuschagne c Dutt b de Leede 62 Josh Inglis c Engelbrecht b de Leede 14 Glenn Maxwell c Engelbrecht b van Beek 106 Cameron Green run out (Engelbrecht) 8 Pat Cummins (c) not out 12 Mitchell Starc c Ackermann b van Beek 0 Adam Zampa not out 1 Extras: (nb 1, w 11) 12 Total: (For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 399 Fall of wickets: 28-1, 160-2, 244-3, 266-4, 267-5, 290-6, 393-7, 393-8 Bowling: Aryan Dutt 7-0-59-1, Colin Ackermann 4-0-19-0, Logan van Beek 10-0-74-4, Paul van Meekeren 10-0-64-0, Vikramjit Singh 4-0-27-0, Roelof van der Merwe 5-0-41-0, Bas de Leede 10-0-115-2. More PTI AYG