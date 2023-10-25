World Cup Scoreboard: AUS vs NED

Netherlands Vikramjit Singh run out 25 Max ODowd b Starc 6 Colin Ackermann lbw b Hazlewood 10 Sybrand Engelbrecht c Warner b Mitchell Marsh 11 Bas de Leede lbw b Cummins 4 Scott Edwards not out 12 Teja Nidamanuru c Josh Inglis b Mitchell Marsh 14 Logan van Beek c Josh Inglis b Zampa 0 Roelof van der Merwe lbw b Zampa 0 Aryan Dutt lbw b Zampa 1 Paul van Meekeren st Josh Inglis b Zampa 0 Extras: (w-7) 7 Total: 90 all out in 21 overs Fall of wickets: 28-1, 37-2, 47-3, 53-4, 62-5, 84-6, 86-7, 86-8, 90-9 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-22-1, Josh Hazlewood 6-0-27-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-14-1, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-19-2, Adam Zampa 3-0-8-4. PTI AH AH