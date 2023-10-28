World Cup scoreboard: AUS vs NZ

Dharamshala, Oct 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand held here on Saturday.

New Zealand innings Devon Conway c Starc b Hazlewood 28 Will Young c Starc b Hazlewood 32 Rachin Ravindra c Labuschagne b Cummins 116 Daryl Mitchell c Starc b Zampa 54 Tom Latham (c) c Hazlewood b Zampa 21 Glenn Phillips c Labuschagne b Maxwell 12 James Neesham run out (Labuschagne/†Inglis) 58 Mitchell Santner c Maxwell b Zampa 17 Matt Henry c Hazlewood b Cummins 9 Trent Boult not out 10 Lockie Ferguson not out 0 Extras: (lb 4, w 22) 26 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 383 Fall of wickets: 61-1, 72-2, 168-3, 222-4, 265-5, 293-6, 320-7, 346-8, 383-9.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-89-0, Josh Hazlewood 9-0-70-2, Pat Cummins 10-0-66-2, Glenn Maxwell 10-0-62-1, Adam Zampa 10-0-74-3, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-18-0. PTI AYG