World Cup Scoreboard: Australia vs Afghanistan

Australia: David Warner b Azmatullah 18 Travis Head c Ikram Alikhil b Naveen-ul-Haq 0 Mitchell Marsh lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq 24 Marnus Labuschagne run out 14 Josh Inglis c Ibrahim Zadran b Azmatullah 0 Glenn Maxwell not out 201 Marcus Stoinis lbw b Rashid Khan 6 Mitchell Starc c Ikram Alikhil b Rashid Khan 3 Pat Cummins not out 12 Extras: (b-4, lb-1, w-10) 15 Total: 293/7 in 46.5 overs Fall of wickets: 4-1, 43-2, 49-3, 49-4, 69-5, 87-6, 91-7 Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 8.5-1-72-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 9-0-47-2, Azmatullah Omarzai 7-1-52-2, Rashid Khan 10-0-44-2, Noor Ahmad 10-1-53-0, Mohammad Nabi 2-0-20-0.