World Cup Scoreboard: Australia vs Bangladesh

Pune, Nov 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup clash between Australia vs Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Bangladesh Tanzid Hasan c&b Abbott 36 Litton Das c Labuschagne b Zampa 36 Najmul Hossain Shanto run out (Labuschagne/Inglis) 45 Towhid Hridoy c Labuschagne b Stoinis 74 Mahmudullah Riyad run out (Labuschagne) 32 Mushfiqur Rahim c Cummins b Zampa 21 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Cummins b Abbott 29 Nasum Ahmed run out (Abbott) 7 Mahedi Hasan not out 2 Taskin Ahmed not out 0 Extras: 24 (lb-10, w-12, nb-2) Total: 306/8 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-106, 3-170, 4-214, 5-251, 6-286, 7-303, 8-304 Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 7-1-21-0, Pat Cummins 8-0-56-0, Sean Abbott 10-0-61-2, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-48-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-32-2, Travis Head 6-0-33-0, Marcus Stoinis 5-0-45-1.