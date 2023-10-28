World Cup Scoreboard: Australia vs New Zealand

Dharamsala, Oct 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand here on Saturday.

Australia: David Warner c&b Phillips 81 Travis Head b Phillips 109 Mitchell Marsh b Santner 36 Steven Smith c Boult b Phillips 18 Marnus Labuschagne c Ravindra b Santner 18 Glenn Maxwell c Boult b Neesham 41 Josh Inglis c Phillips b Boult 38 Pat Cummins lbw b Boult 37 Mitchell Starc c Neesham b Henry 1 Adam Zampa b Boult 0 Josh Hazlewood not out 0 Extras: (B-1, NB-2, W-6) 9 Total: (All out in 49.2 overs) 388 Fall of wickets: 1-175, 2-200, 3-228, 4-264, 5-274, 6-325, 7-387, 8-388, 9-388, 10-388 Bowling: Matt Henry 6.2-0-67-1, Trent Boult 10-0-77-3, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-38-0, Mitchell Santner 10-0-80-2, Glenn Phillips 10-0-37-3, Rachin Ravindra 8-0-56-0, James Neesham 2-0-32-1.