World Cup Scoreboard: Australia vs South Africa

Australia innings Travis Head b Maharaj 62 David Warner b Markram 29 Mitchell Marsh c van der Dussen b Rabada 0 Steven Smith c de Kock b Gerald Coetzee 30 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Shamsi 18 Glenn Maxwell b Shamsi 1 Josh Inglis b Gerald Coetzee 28 Mitchell Starc not out 16 Pat Cummins not out 14 Extras: (lb-3, w-12, nb-2) 17 Total: 215/7 in 47.2 overs Fall of wickets: 60-1: 61-2, 106-3, 133-4, 137-5, 174-6, 193-7 Bowling: Marco Jansen 4.2-0-35-0, Kagiso Rabada 6-0-41-1, Aiden Markram 8-1-23-1, Gerald Coetzee 9-0-47-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 10-0-42-2, Keshav Maharaj 10-024-1. PTI AH AH AH