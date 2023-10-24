World Cup Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs South Africa

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

South Africa Innings: Quinton De Kock c Ahmed b Mahmud 174 Reeza Hendricks b Islam 12 Rassie van der Dussen lbw Miraz 1 Aiden Markram c Das b Shakib 60 Heinrich Klaasen c Mahmudullah b Mahmud 90 David Miller not out 34 Marco Jansen not out 1 Extras (LB-3, W-7) 10 Total (For Five Wickets In 50 overs) 382 Fall of Wickets: 1-33, 2-36, 3-167, 4-309, 5-374.

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 9-0-76-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9-0-44-1, Shoriful Islam 9-0-76-1, Shakib Al Hasan 9-0-69-1, Hasan Mahmud 6-0-67-2, Nasum Ahmed 5-0-27-0, Mahmudullah 3-0-20-0. (MORE) PTI TAP