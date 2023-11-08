World Cup scoreboard: ENG vs NED

Pune, Nov 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup tie between England and Netherlands here on Wednesday.

England innings Jonny Bairstow c van Meekeren b Dutt 15 Dawid Malan run out (Edwards/van Beek) 87 Joe Root b van Beek 28 Ben Stokes c Engelbrecht b van Beek 108 Harry Brook c Ackermann b de Leede 11 Jos Buttler (c) c Nidamanuru b van Meekeren 5 Moeen Ali c de Leede b Dutt 4 Chris Woakes c Edwards b de Leede 51 David Willey c Engelbrecht b de Leede 6 Gus Atkinson not out 2 Adil Rashid not out 1 Extras: (nb 1, w 20 21 Total: (For nine wickets in 50 overs) 339 Fall of wickets: 48-1, 133-2, 139-3, 164-4, 178-5, 192-6, 321-7, 327-8, 334-9.

Bowling: Aryan Dutt 10-0-67-2, Logan van Beek 10-0-88-2, Paul van Meekeren 10-0-57-1, Bas de Leede 10-0-74-3, Roelof van der Merwe 3-0-22-0, Colin Ackermann 7-0-31-0. More PTI AYG