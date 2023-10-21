World Cup scoreboard: ENG vs SA

England innings: Jonny Bairstow c van der Dussen b Lungi Ngidi 10 Dawid Malan c de Kock b Marco Jansen 6 Joe Root c Miller b Marco Jansen 2 Ben Stokes c and b Rabada 5 Harry Brook lbw b Gerald Coetzee 17 Jos Buttler (c & wk) c de Kock b Gerald Coetzee 15 David Willey c Rabada b Lungi Ngidi 12 Adil Rashid c Reeza Hendricks b Gerald Coetzee 10 Gus Atkinson b Maharaj 35 Mark Wood not out 43 Reece Topley abs hurt 0 Extras: (b 0, lb 9, w 5, nb 1) 15 Total: (All out in 22 overs) 170 Fall of Wickets: 18-1, 23-2, 24-3, 38-4, 67-5, 68-6, 84-7, 100-8, 170-9 Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi 5-1-26-2, Marco Jansen 5-0-35-2, Kagiso Rabada 6-1-38-1, Gerald Coetzee 4-0-35-3, Keshav Maharaj 2-0-27-1. PTI AYG