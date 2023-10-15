World Cup Scoreboard: England vs Afghanistan

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC World Cup match between England and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz run out 80 Ibrahim Zadran c Root b Adil Rashid 28 Rahmat Shah st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 3 Hashmatullah Shahidi b Root 14 Azmatullah Omarzai c Chris Woakes b Livingstone 19 Ikram Alikhil c Sam Curran b R Topley 58 Mohammad Nabic Root b Mark Wood 9 Rashid Khan c Root b Adil Rashid 23 Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Root b Mark Wood 28 Naveen-ul-Haqrun out 5 Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 2 Extras: (lb-1, w-11, nb-3) 15 Total: 284 all out in 49.5 overs Fall of wickets: 114-1, 122-2, 122-3, 152-4, 174-5, 190-6, 233-7, 277-8, 277-9 Bowling: Chris Woakes 4-0-41-0, Reece Topley 8.5-1-52-1, Sam Curran 4-0-46-0, Adil Rashid 10-1-42-3, Mark Wood 9-0-50-2, Liam Livingstone 10-0-33-1, Joe Root 4-0-19-1. PTI More AH AH