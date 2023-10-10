World Cup scoreboard: England vs Bangladesh

Dharamsala, Oct 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

England: Jonny Bairstow b Shakib 52 Dawid Malan b Mahedi Hasan 140 Joe Root c Rahim b Shoriful 82 Jos Buttler b Shoriful 20 Harry Brook c Das b Mahedi Hasan 20 Liam Livingstone b Shoriful 0 Sam Curran c Shanto b Mahedi Hasan 11 Chris Woakes c Mahedi Hasan b Taskin 14 Adil Rashid c Shanto b Mahedi Hasan 11 Mark Wood not out 6 Reece Topley not out 1 Extras: 7 (b-1, lb-2, w-4) Total: 364/9 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-266, 3-296, 4-307, 5-307, 6-327, 7-334, 8-352, 9-362 Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-70-0, Taskin Ahmed 6-0-38-1, Shoriful Islam 10-0-75-3, Mahedi Hasan 8-0-71-4, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-52-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 6-0-55-0. (MORE) PTI DDV