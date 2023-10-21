World Cup scoreboard: England vs South Africa

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup contest between England and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa innings: Quinton de Kock (wk) c Jos Buttler b R Topley 4 Reeza Hendricks b Adil Rashid 85 Rassie van der Dussen c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 60 Aiden Markram (c) c Bairstow b R Topley 42 Heinrich Klaasen b Gus Atkinson 109 David Miller c Stokes b R Topley 5 Marco Jansen not out 75 Gerald Coetzee c (sub) Livingstone b Gus Atkinson 3 Keshav Maharaj not out 1 Extras: (b 2, lb 3, w 9, nb 1) 15 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 Ov) 399 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 125-2, 164-3, 233-4, 243-5, 394-6, 398-7 Bowlers: Reece Topley 8.5-0-88-3, David Willey 9-1-61-0, Joe Root 6.1-0-48-0, Gus Atkinson 9-0-60-2, Mark Wood 7-0-76-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-61-2. More PTI AYG