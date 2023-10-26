World Cup Scoreboard: England vs Sri Lanka

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup clash between England and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

England Jonny Bairstow c de Silva b Rajitha 30 Dawid Malan c Mendis b Mathews 28 Joe Root run out (Mathews/Mendis) 3 Ben Stokes c sub (Dushan Hemantha) b Kumara 43 Jos Buttler c Mendis b Kumara 8 Liam Livingstone lbw Kumara 1 Moeen Ali c Perera b Mathews 15 Chris Woakes c Samarawickrama b Rajitha 0 David Willey not out 14 Adil Rashid run out (Mendis) 2 Mark Wood st Mendis b Theekshana 5 Extras: 7 (lb-3, w-4) Total: 156 in 33.2 overs Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-57, 3-68, 4-77, 5-85, 6-122, 7-123, 8-137, 9-147, 10-156 Bowling: Dilshan Madushanka 5-0-37-0, Kasun Rajitha 7-0-36-2, Maheesh Theekshana 8.2-1-21-1, Angelo Mathews 5-1-14-2, Lahiru Kumara 7-0-35-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-10-0. MORE PTI DDV