World Cup scoreboard: IND vs NED

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup encounter between India and Netherlands here on Sunday.

India innings Rohit Sharma (c) c Barresi b de Leede 61 Shubman Gill c Nidamanuru b van Meekeren 51 Virat Kohli b van der Merwe 51 Shreyas Iyer not out 128 KL Rahul c Engelbrecht b de Leede 102 Suryakumar Yadav not out 2 Extras: (lb 1, nb 1, w 13) 15 Total: (For four wickets in 50 overs) 410 Fall of wickets: 100-1, 129-2, 200-3, 408-4.

Bowling: Aryan Dutt 7-0-52-0, Logan van Beek 10-0-107-0, Colin Ackermann 3-0-25-0, Paul van Meekeren 10-0-90-1, Roelof van der Merwe 10-0-53-1, Bas de Leede 10-0-82-2.