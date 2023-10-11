World Cup scoreboard: India vs Afghanistan

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Thakur b Pandya 21 Ibrahim Zadran c Rahul b Bumrah 22 Rahmat Shah lbw b Thakur 16 Hashmatullah Shahidi lbw b Yadav 80 Azmatullah Omarzai b Pandya 62 Mohammad Nabi lbw b Bumrah 19 Najibullah Zadran c Kohli b Bumrah 2 Rashid Khan c Yadav b Bumrah 16 Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 10 Naveen Ul Haq not out 9 Extras: 15 (b-2, lb-3, w-8, nb-2) Total: 272/8 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-63, 3-63, 4-184, 5-225, 6-229, 7-235, 8-261 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-39-4, Mohammed Siraj 9-0-76-0, Hardik Pandya 7-0-43-2, Shardul Thakur 6-0-31-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-40-1, Ravindra Jadeja 8-0-38-0. (MORE) PTI DDV