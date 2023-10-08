World Cup Scoreboard: India vs Australia

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India versus Australia World Cup match here on Sunday.

Australia David Warner c&b Kuldeep Yadav 41 Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 0 Steven Smith b Jadeja 46 Marnus Labuschagne c Rahul b Jadeja 27 Glenn Maxwell b Kuldeep 15 Alex Carey lbw Jadeja 0 Cameron Green c Pandya b Ashwin 8 Pat Cummins c Iyer b Bumrah 15 Mitchell Starc c Iyer b Siraj 28 Adam Zampa c Kohli b Pandya 6 Josh Hazlewood not out 1 Extra (LB-6, W-6) 12 Total (all out in 49.3 overs) 199 Fall of Wickets: 1-5, 2-74, 3-110, 4-119, 5-119, 6-140, 7-140, 8-165, 9-189.

Bowling Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-35-2, Mohammed Siraj 6.3-1-26-1, Hardik Pandya 3-0-28-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-34-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-42-2, Ravindra Jadeja 10-2-28-3. (MORE) PTI TAP