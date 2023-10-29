World Cup Scoreboard: India vs England

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between India and England here on Sunday.

India innings: Rohit Sharma c Livingstone b Adil Rashid 87 Shubman Gill b Chris Woakes 9 Virat Kohlic Stokes b Willey 0 Shreyas Iyer c Mark Wood b Chris Woakes 4 KL Rahul c Bairstow b Willey 39 Suryakumar Yadav c Chris Woakes b Willey 49 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Adil Rashid 8 Mohammed Shami c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 1 Jasprit Bumrah run out 16 Kuldeep Yadav not out 9 Extras: (b-4, w-3) 7 Total: 229/9 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 26-1, 27-2, 40-3, 131-4, 164-5, 182-6, 183-7, 208-8, 229-9 Bowling: David Willey 10-2-45-3, Chris Woakes 9-1-33-2, Adil Rashid 10-0-35-2, Mark Wood 9-1-46-1, Liam Livingstone 4-1-29-0, Moeen Ali 8-0-37-0. PTI More AH AH AH