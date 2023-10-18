World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

New Zealand: Devon Conway lbw b Mujeeb 20 Will Young c Ikram Alikhil b Azmatullah 54 Rachin Ravindra b Azmatullah 32 Daryl Mitchell c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan 1 Tom Latham b Naveen-ul-Haq 68 Glenn Phillips c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq 71 Mark Chapman not out 25 Mitchell Santner not out 7 Extras: (LB-4, W-5, NB-1) 10 Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 Overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-109, 3-110, 4-110, 5-254, 6-255) Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-57-1, Fazalhaq Farooqi 7-1-39-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 8-0-48-2, Mohammad Nabi 8-1-41-0, Rashid Khan 10-0-43-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 7-0-56-2.