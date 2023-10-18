World Cup Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

New Zealand: Devon Conway lbw b Mujeeb 20 Will Young c Ikram Alikhil b Azmatullah 54 Rachin Ravindra b Azmatullah 32 Daryl Mitchell c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan 1 Tom Latham b Naveen-ul-Haq 68 Glenn Phillips c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq 71 Mark Chapman not out 25 Mitchell Santner not out 7 Extras: (LB-4, W-5, NB-1) 10 Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 Overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-109, 3-110, 4-110, 5-254, 6-255) Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-57-1, Fazalhaq Farooqi 7-1-39-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 8-0-48-2, Mohammad Nabi 8-1-41-0, Rashid Khan 10-0-43-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 7-0-56-2.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Henry 11 Ibrahim Zadran c Santner b Boult 14 Rahmat Shah c&b Ravindra 36 Hashmatullah Shahidi c Santner b Ferguson 8 Azmatullah Omarzai c Latham b Boult 27 Ikram Alikhil (not out) 19 Mohammad Nabi b Santner 7 Rashid Khan c Mitchell b Ferguson 8 Mujeeb ur Rahman c Young Ferguson 4 Naveen-ul-Haq c Chapman b Santner 0 Fazalhaq Farooqi c Mitchell b Santner 0 Extras (w-5) 5 Total (all out in 34.4 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-43, 4-97, 5-107, 6-125, 7-134, 8-138, 9-139.

Bowling: Trent Boult 7-1-18-2, Matt Henry 5-2-16-1, Mitchell Santner 7.4-0-39-3, Lockie Ferguson 7-1-19-3, Glenn Phillips 3-0-13-0, Rachin Ravindra 5-0-34-1. PTI APA UNG UNG