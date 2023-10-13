World Cup Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh: Litton Das c Henry b Boult 0 Tanzid Hasan c Conway b Ferguson 16 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Henry b Ferguson 30 Najmul Hossain Shanto c Conway b Phillips 7 Shakib Al Hasan c Latham b Ferguson 40 Mushfiqur Rahim b Henry 66 Towhid Hridoy c Santner b Boult 13 Mahmudullah not out 41 Taskin Ahmed c Mitchell b Santner 17 Mustafizur Rahman c Latham b Henry 4 Shoriful Islam not out 2 Extras: (LB-1, NB-4, W-4) 9 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 245 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-56, 4-56, 5-152, 6-175, 7-180, 8-214, 9-225 Bowling: Trent Boult 10-0-45-2, Matt Henry 10-0-58-2, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-49-3, Mitchell Santner 10-1-31-1, Glenn Phillips 2-0-13-1, Rachin Ravindra 7-0-37-0, Daryl Mitchell 1-0-11-0.