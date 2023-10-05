World Cup Scoreboard: New Zealand vs England

Ahmedabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup opening match between England and New Zealand here on Thursday.

England Innings: Jonny Bairstow c Daryl Mitchell b Santner 33 Dawid Malan c Latham b Matt Henry 14 Joe Root b Glenn Phillips 77 Harry Brook c Conway b Rachin Ravindra 25 Moeen Ali b Glenn Phillips 11 Jos Buttler c Latham b Matt Henry 43 Liam Livingstone c Matt Henry b Boult 20 Sam Curran c Latham b Matt Henry 14 Chris Woakes c Will Young b Santner 11 Adil Rashid not out 15 Mark Wood not out 13 Extras: (W-6) 6 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 Overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-64, 3-94, 4-118, 5-188, 6-221, 7-229, 8-250, 9-252.

Bowling: Trent Boult 10-1-48-1, Matt Henry 10-1-48-3, Mitchell Santner 10-0-37-2, James Neesham 7-0-56-0, Rachin Ravindra 10-0-76-1, Glenn Phillips 3-0-17-2.