World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs Netherlands

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Netherlands and New Zealand here on Monday.

New Zealand: Devon Conway c Bas de Leede b van der Merwe 32 Will Young c Bas de Leede b van Meekeren 70 Rachin Ravindra c Edwards b van der Merwe 51 Daryl Mitchell b van Meekeren 48 Tom Latham st Edwards b Aryan Dutt 53 Glenn Phillips c Edwards b Bas de Leede 4 Mark Chapman c van der Merwe b Aryan Dutt 5 Mitchell Santner not out 36 Matt Henry not out10 Extras: (LB-3, W-8,NB-2) 12 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 Overs) 322 Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-144, 3-185, 4-238, 5-247, 6-254, 7-293 Bowling: Aryan Dutt 10-2-62-2, Ryan Klein 7-1-41-0, Paul van Meekeren 9-0-59-2, Roelof van der Merwe 9-0-56-2, Colin Ackermann 4-0-28-0, Bas de Leede 10-0-64-1, Vikramjit Singh 1-0-9-0.