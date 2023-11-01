World Cup scoreboard: NZ vs SA

Pune, Nov 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup contest between New Zealand and South Africa here on Wednesday.

South Africa innings Quinton de Kock c Phillips b Southee 114 Temba Bavuma (c) c Mitchell b Boult 24 Rassie van der Dussen b Southee 133 David Miller c Mitchell b Neesham 53 Heinrich Klaasen not out 15 Aiden Markram not out 6 Extras: (lb 4, w 8) 12 Total: (For 4 wickets in 50 overs) 357 Fall of wickets: 38-1, 238-2, 316-3, 351-4.

Bowling: Trent Boult 10-1-49-1, Matt Henry 5.3-0-31-0, Tim Southee 10-0-77-2, Mitchell Santner 10-0-58-0, Glenn Phillips 7-0-52-0, Rachin Ravindra 2-0-17-0, James Neesham 5.3-0-69-1. More PTI AYG