World Cup scoreboard: PAK vs NZ

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup tie between Pakistan and New Zealand here on Saturday.

Pakistan innings Abdullah Shafique c Williamson b Southee 4 Fakhar Zaman not out 126 Babar Azam (c) not out 66 Extras: (lb 1, w 3) 4 Total: (For one wicket in 25.3 overs) 200 Fall of wicket: 6-1 Bowling: Trent Boult 6-0-50-0, Tim Southee 5-0-27-1, Mitchell Santner 5-0-35-0, Glenn Phillips 5-1-42-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-44-0, Daryl Mitchell 0.3-0-1-0.

Result: Pakistan won by 21 runs via D/L method. PTI AYG