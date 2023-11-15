World Cup Scoreboard: Semifinal; IND vs NZ

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Williamson b Southee 47 Shubman Gill not out 80 Virat Kohli c Conway b Southee 117 Shreyas Iyer c Daryl Mitchell b Boult 105 KL Rahul not out 39 Suryakumar Yadav c Glenn Phillips b Southee 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6) 8 Total: (4 wkts, 50 Overs) 397 Fall of Wickets: 71-1, 327-2, 381-3, 382-4.

Bowler: Trent Boult 10-0-86-1, Tim Southee 10-0-100-3, Mitchell Santner 10-1-51-0, Lockie Ferguson 8-0-65-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-0-60-0, Glenn Phillips 5-0-33-0.