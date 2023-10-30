World Cup scoreboard: SL vs AFG

Pune, Oct 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan here on Monday.

Sri Lanka Innings: Pathum Nissanka c Gurbaz b Azmatullah 46 Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 15 Kusal Mendis c (sub) Najibullah b Mujeeb 39 Sadeera Samarawickrama lbw b Mujeeb 36 Charith Asalanka c Rashid Khan b Fazalhaq Farooqi 22 Dhananjaya de Silva b Rashid Khan 14 Angelo Mathews c Nabi b Fazalhaq Farooqi 23 Dushmantha Chameera run out (Ibrahim Zadran) 1 Maheesh Theekshana b Fazalhaq Farooqi 29 Kasun Rajitha run out (Gurbaz) 5 Dilshan Madushanka not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-9) 11 Total: (10 wkts, 49.3 Overs) 241 Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 84-2, 134-3, 139-4, 167-5,180-6, 185-7, 230-8, 239-9, 241-10.

Bowler: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-38-2, Fazalhaq Farooqi 10-1-34-4, Naveen-ul-Haq 6.3-0-47-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 7-0-37-1, Rashid Khan 10-0-50-1, Mohammad Nabi 6-0-33-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK