World Cup Scoreboard: South Africa vs Afghanistan

South Africa innings: Quinton de Kock lbw b Nabi 41 Temba Bavuma c Gurbaz b Mujeeb 23 Rassie van der Dussen not out 76 Aiden Markram c Naveen-ul-Haq b Rashid Khan 25 Heinrich Klaasen b Rashid Khan 10 David Miller c and b Nabi 24 Andile Phehlukwayo not out 39 Extras: (lb-3, w-6) 9 Total: 247/5 in 47.3 overs Fall of wickets: 64-1, 66-2, 116-3, 139-4, 182-5 Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-51-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 6.3-0-52-0, Mohammad Nabi 10-1-35-2, Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-8-0, Rashid Khan 10-1-37-2, Noor Ahmad 9-0-49-0, Rahmat Shah 1-0-12-0. PTI AH AH