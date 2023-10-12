World Cup scoreboard: South Africa vs Australia

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the World Cup match between South Africa and Australia here on Thursday.

South Africa batting: Quinton de Kock b Maxwell 109 Temba Bavuma c Warner b Maxwell 35 Rassie van der Dussen c sub b Zampa 26 Aiden Markram c Hazlewood b Cummins 56 Heinrich Klaasen c Inglis b Hazlewood 29 David Miller b Starc 17 Marco Jansen c Warner b Starc 26 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Keshav Maharaj not out 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-2 W-7) 13 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1/108 2/158 3/197 4/263 5/267 6/310 7/311 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-1-53-2, Josh Hazlewood 9-0-60-1, Glenn Maxwell 10-1-34-2, Pat Cummins 9-0-71-1, Adam Zampa 10-0-70-1, Mitchell Marsh 1-0-6-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-11-0.