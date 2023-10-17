World Cup Scoreboard: South Africa vs Netherlands

Dharamsala, Oct 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands here on Tuesday.

Netherlands Vikramjit Singh c Klaasen b Rabada 2 Max ODowdc de Kock b Marco Jansen 18 Colin Ackermann b Gerald Coetzee 13 Bas de Leede lbw b Rabada 27 Sybrand Engelbrecht c Marco Jansen b Lungi Ngidi 19 Teja Nidamanuru lbw b Marco Jansen 20 Scott Edwards not out 78 Logan van Beek st de Kock b Maharaj 10 Roelof van der Merwe c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 29 Aryan Dutt not out 23 Extras: (lb-9, w-21, nb-1) 31 Total: 245/8 in 43 overs Fall of wickets: 22-1, 24-2, 40-3, 50-4, 82-5, 112-6, 140-7, 204-8 Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 9-1-57-2, Marco Jansen 8-1-27-2, Kagiso Rabada 9-1-56-2, Gerald Coetzee 8-0-57-1, Keshav Maharaj 9-0-38-1. PTI More AH AH