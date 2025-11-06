World Cup stars Deepti, Wolvaardt released ahead of WPL mega auction

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) India's Deepti Sharma and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt -- two standout performers from the recent ODI World Cup -- were released by UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants respectively ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Thursday.

Deepti, who scored 215 runs and claimed 22 wickets to be adjudged the player-of-the-tournament during India's World Cup triumph, had starred in the final with a fine half-century and a five-wicket haul against South Africa.

However, the 28-year-old, who was also the player-of-the-tournament in the 2024 WPL season, was not retained by the Warriorz.

The franchise chose to retain only former Under-19 World Cup winner Shweta Sehrawat as part of a fresh approach for the upcoming season.

Gujarat Giants too decided to release Wolvaardt, who struck consecutive centuries in the semifinals and final of the World Cup to finish as the tournament's top run-getter.

The Giants opted to retain the Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, as WPL rules allow teams to keep a maximum of two overseas players.

Among others, Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh have all been retained by their respective franchises.

In contrast, Australian stalwarts Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, along with New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, have been released.

Delhi Capitals retained five players, including youngster Niki Prasad, even as Lanning, who had led the side to three successive finals, was released.

Mumbai Indians also retained five players, including young G Kamalini, while player-of-the-tournament Nat Sciver-Brunt was retained at a higher price than skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

In fact, it Harmanpreet had requested MI to retain Sciver-Brunt ahead of her.

As per WPL retention rules, each franchise can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players. In cases where a team retains five players, at least one must be an uncapped Indian.

For the first time, the WPL will also allow franchises to exercise a right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player who was part of their 2025 squad.

The mega auction will take place in Delhi on November 27.

List of retained players: Mumbai Indians: Nat-Sciver Brunt (Rs 3.5 Cr), Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 2.5 Cr), Hayley Matthews (Rs 1.75 Cr), Amanjot Kaur (Rs 1 Cr), G Kamalini (Rs 50 lakh).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (Rs 3.5 Cr), Richa Ghosh (Rs 2.75 Cr), Ellyse Perry (Rs 2 Cr), Shreyanka Patil (Rs 60 lakh).

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.5 Cr), Beth Mooney (Rs 2.5 Cr) UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 50 lakh).

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 Cr), Shafali Verma (Rs 2.2 Cr), Annabel Sutherland (Rs 2.2 Cr), Marizanne Kapp (Rs 2.2 Cr), Niki Prasad (Rs 50 lakh).