World Cup stars expected to fetch lucrative deals at WPL auction

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India's World Cup-winning stars Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani are expected to bag high-value deals, while overseas bigwigs Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Ecclestone are also likely to attract huge bids at the first-ever Women's Premier League mega auction here on Thursday.

A total of 277 players -- 194 Indian and 83 overseas -- will go under the hammer at the mega auction. The five teams are looking to fill a maximum of 73 slots, including 50 Indians and 23 overseas. The minimum squad size is 15 and the upper limit is 18.

The marquee set features India's Deepti and pacer Renuka Singh, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr, leading England spinner Ecclestone, Australians Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, and South Africa's Wolvaardt.

Indian players are expected to draw strong interest after their historic ODI World Cup triumph earlier this month.

Seasoned all-rounder and World Cup Player-of-the-Tournament Deepti, released by UP Warriorz soon after the final, is likely to secure a lucrative deal.

Kranti, who started off as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians before being bought by UP Warriorz last season, and left-arm spinner Charani, who was released by Delhi Capitals, may match Deepti's price tag, given their starring roles in India's title run earlier this month.

Batter Harleen Deol, who played for Gujarat Giants for the first three seasons, and all-rounder Sneh Rana are also in the fray.

Overseas stars, who did well at the World Cup like Wolvaardt and Nadine de Klerk, Phoebe Litchfield and Alana King along with experienced campaigners such as former Australian captain Lanning are also expected to fetch lucrative deals..

Wolvaardt was in sublime form in the ODI World Cup, racking up hundreds in the semifinal against England the final against eventual winners India while Litchfield and de Klerk showcased their big-hitting prowess at the World Cup.

Having retired from international cricket in 2023, Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to three consecutive finals, has been in red hot batting form in the WBBL and that will be considered by multiple teams on the auction table.

Australian Litchfield is a star in the making and franchises are expected to go after her along with fellow opener Georgia Voll and pacer Kim Garth.

Having retained just one player, UP Warriorz have the maximum purse -- Rs 14.5 crore -- going into the auction while Delhi Capitals have the least in pocket -- Rs 5.70 crore.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who retained five players each, will not have any Right To Match option available.

Four associate players -- Theertha Satish and Esha Oza (both UAE), Tara Norris (USA) and Thipatcha Putthawong (Thailand) are also part of the auction list. The tournament is expected to begin on January 7.