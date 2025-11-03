World Cup triumph a testament to women's empowerment in India: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday lauded the Indian women's cricket team for its historic ICC World Cup title triumph, saying the feat is a testament to women's empowerment in the country.

India on Sunday defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai to lift their maiden Women's World Cup title.

"I would like to congratulate the Indian women's cricket team. The victory is a respect towards women's empowerment of the country. It's a victory of our women power," Mandaviya said during the announcement of preparations for 100 years celebrations of Indian hockey here.

Indian hockey, which boasts of 13 Olympic medals including record eight gold, and one World Cup triumph in 1975, will be celebrating its 100 years on November 7, for which Hockey India and Sports Ministry have made grand plans.

The celebrations will be organised across the country, with the main function to be held at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

Over 1,400 hockey matches will be played simultaneously across 550 plus districts nationwide, involving more than 36,000 players at the grassroots level.

The milestone event will commemorate a century of India's rich hockey heritage, honouring the legends who brought glory to the nation.

"As India celebrates 100 years of hockey, we honour a century of pride, perseverance, and national glory. This milestone is an occasion to remember our heroes who brought honour to the country and to draw inspiration from their journey as we look ahead. Hockey is more than just a sport for India — it is part of our identity and collective spirit.

"The celebrations across more than 550 districts will not only highlight our legacy but also take the story of Indian hockey to every corner of the nation, inspiring young boys and girls to pick up the stick and play with passion," said Mandaviya.

A 30-minute exhibition match featuring the Sports Minister's XI and Hockey India's Mixed XI (Men & Women) will highlight gender parity, teamwork, and inclusivity, with elite players from both the men's and women's national teams participating.

This will be followed by the felicitation of hockey legends across generations, recognising their contribution to the sport.

"The government remains deeply committed to strengthening India's sporting ecosystem through greater investment, modern infrastructure, and institutional reforms. Our vision is clear — to make India one of the top sporting nations in the world by 2036 and to consistently perform at the highest levels in every discipline," the minister said.

"With continued collaboration between the ministry, the Sports Authority of India, and federations like Hockey India, we will continue to nurture young talent, expand access to sport, and ensure that India's tricolour flies high on every international stage." The centenary will also witness the release of the official commemorative volume, "100 Years of Indian Hockey", chronicling the sport's remarkable journey, its triumphs, challenges, and revival.

The publication will serve as both a historical record and a tribute to generations of players who have shaped India's hockey legacy.

Also present on the occasion were Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.