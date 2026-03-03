World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team nominated for Laureus Team of the Year Award

Madrid, Mar 3 (PTI) In a first, the Indian women's cricket squad has been nominated for the prestigious 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award following their maiden World Cup title triumph.

The nomination was confirmed by Laureus Sport on Tuesday.

They are the first women's cricket team to receive this nomination, a recognition for their exceptional performance in the mega event, including the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history in a semi-final win against Australia.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is nominated alongside major teams like the England Women's football team, European Ryder Cup squad, French football league's Paris Saint-Germain, and McLaren Formula 1.

Laureus Sport said in a press release: "In their Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia, the India Women's Cricket Team pulled off the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history (339) – before winning their first title against South Africa and are the first women's cricket team to be nominated for this Award." The landmark triumph was celebrated nationwide, with the BCCI announcing a significant cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the squad.

The team joins a select group of Indian athletes nominated for main Laureus categories, including Vinesh Phogat (2019), Neeraj Chopra (2022), and Rishabh Pant (2025).

The award winners will be decided by the sporting jury – the members of the Laureus World Sports Academy – and announced at a gala event to be held at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20.

This is the third consecutive time Madrid will be hosting the awards ceremony.