World is a small place: Rain fails to dampen spirits at novel Paris Olympic opening ceremony

Paris, Jul 27 (PTI) As is the case with any Olympic Games host, Paris has become a melting pot right now and those who have made the effort to travel are liking the experience so far.

Last night, even a heavy downpour did little to diminish the spirit of the spectators, thousands of them from other countries, as they gathered along the Seine River to witness the first-ever Olympic Opening Ceremony held outside a stadium.

From Argentina to Brazil, Trinidad to Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, people from all corners of the globe flocked the city, embracing the unifying theme that "the world is a small place, and we are all equal".

The entire Parisian region along the river, from Austerlitz Bridge to Trocadero, was cordoned off for this unique parade, transforming the heart of the city into a vibrant celebration of sport and culture.

With steady rain pouring before the start of the opening ceremony in the afternoon, some people also chose the next best place to enjoy -- the pubs which did a brisk business, playing loud music and serving them from the world-famous cuisine.

Among the spectators was Andre Burgers, a bricklayer from Amsterdam, who travelled with his five-member family to celebrate his birthday and witness the opening ceremony.

"It's excellent. It's raining outside, so we're inside. It's beautiful," Burgers told PTI.

"It's my birthday present. We have a weekend in Paris, and there is the opening ceremony. Nice atmosphere, all nationalities are here, and we are having a great time. It's really a fun experience," he added.

Robert Lewis, a construction industry professional from London, has travelled with his wife to see the rowing events.

He has vivid memories of watching the 2012 Olympics at his hometown and he found the one in Paris to be an enjoyable experience too.

"We remember 2012 very well, and the whole Olympic spirit is just a wonderful experience when you get all the nations together. Everybody is happy and enjoying the sport for what it is. It's just amazing," he said.

"It's an amazing honour to have a home Olympics, and for us, it will stay in our memories forever. We talk about it so much; it was a wonderful time. It's great to come here and see the whole world again.

"Everybody is enjoying themselves and relaxed. It makes you realise that the world is really a small place. We are all equal, and we can dream about being Olympians when we grow up. It's incredible," he said.

The athletes' parade route, stretching six kilometers along the Seine, offered a visual delight through Parisian history and architecture.

Starting at Austerlitz Bridge near the Jardin des Plantes, the boat 'parade' moved westward, passing under historic bridges and by iconic landmarks such as Notre-Dame and the Louvre.

The route also highlighted several Olympic venues, including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais, before culminating at the Trocadero Esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The opening ceremony featured five categories of tickets along the river, ranging from 90 euros (Category E from starting point) to 3000 euros (the premium Category A, which was the culmination point). Two lakh of these tickets were given free to ensure that as many as possible could experience the grandeur.

Many also chose to gather in fan zones and pubs to catch every moment of the action live on TV with their drinks, contributing to the lively atmosphere throughout the city.

There was a Trinidadian family who followed the route using the Citymapper, the 'most reliable guide' here to get minute-by-minute transport updates to take one to their destination.

"It's new, it's original, and more people get to participate in it rather than being in the stadium, which is great. The energy is still good, even with the rain. I'm going to follow football and gymnastics for my daughter," said a member of the family.

"It's been amazing. The energy is great. Despite the rain, it's wonderful energy. The only downside is that everything is closed. The food is amazing. It's a great city. I love it," he added.

The novel parade concept required significant coordination, resulting in some logistical challenges for those attending, trying to navigate their way back through the rain-soaked city.

Rick, also from London, compared the spread-out concept of the Paris ceremony to his experience at the London 2012 Olympics and termed it a "bit dull".

"The opening ceremony looks really spread out compared to being in a stadium. I don't know what to make of it so far. The rain doesn't help, of course, and everything is outside on the river.

"It looks spread out compared to London, Rio, and Tokyo. I would have loved to see it inside one venue. That's the only difference so far," he remarked. PTI TAP PM PM PM