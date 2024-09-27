World Padel League's second season to be held in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The second season of the World Padel League for both men and women players from around the world will be held here from February 6-9 next year in a franchise-based format.

The first edition of the competition was organised in Dubai.

Padel is a racquet-based sport which is similar to tennis and squash. It is played in an enclosed space with a net in the middle but the court size is much smaller than tennis.

The players here are allowed to hit the ball bouncing off the enclosure in order to keep it in play.

It was developed by a Mexican named Enrique Corcuera in 1970s.

Padel is usually played by four people in a contest of doubles but players can also compete as singles.

The Indian Padel Federation's president Sneha Abraham Sehgal said, "Padel has been rapidly rising in India, and more people are increasingly interested in taking up the sport. With the World Padel League coming to India, it shows Padel's growing popularity in the country," she said in a release. PTI DDV AH AH