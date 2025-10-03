World Para Athletics C'ships: Kenyan coach bitten by stray dog, fine post treatment

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Stray dog bite incident marred the World Para Athletics Championships here on Friday with a Kenyan coach being the victim though he is out of danger after being treated at a nearby hospital, an official of the African's country team said.

Kenyan coach Dennis was speaking to one of his athletes outside the competition arena of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, when a stray dog suddenly came and bit him, according to the official.

"Our coach Mr Dennis was speaking to an athlete near the call room, and a stray dog came out from nowhere and bit him," Joel Atuti, who accompanied the team as a government of Kenya representative, told PTI.

"The incident happened around 10am. Blood was oozing out of his leg and the medical team stationed at the stadium reached there. He was taken to a hospital and given treatment, including injections," he added.

"He is otherwise fine, no problem as of now. He will take some medicines also." Call room is the area where the players assembled before their respective events. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has two call rooms both some meters away from the main competition arena.

In some athletics events, call room is located just near the warm up area.

Around 35 DCOs taking dope sample.

=========================== It is also learnt that around 35 Dope Sample Officers (DCO) from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) are here to take samples from the athletes, which numbered around 1500.

Since National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in Delhi is WADA accredited, the samples could be tested here, an official said.

"Since, India is the host country, it is but natural that DCOs arranged by NADA will take the dope samples," the official said.