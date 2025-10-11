World para gold-winner Simran's guide Umar Saifi suspended for dope fail; medals in doubt

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) World Para-Athletics Championship's gold-winning sprinter Simran Sharma is likely to lose her medals after her guide Umar Saifi was handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test.

Saifi, who has been the visually impaired Simran's guide for over seven months, has tested positive for Drostanolone, a banned anabolic steroid that helps increase muscle mass, and strength.

He won a 200m gold at the Delhi State Open on September 7 where this dope test was likely conducted.

Saifi's name appears in the updated list of provisionally suspended athletes issued by NADA on Friday. He can appeal against the finding and seek a 'B' sample test.

It is not clear why his name did not appear on the NADA website before the World Championships which took place from September 27 to October 5.

Besides the 100m T12 gold, Simran also won a silver medal in the 200m race of the showpiece that was held in India for the first time. The 100m gold was her second successive top finish in the world championship.

As per, the International Paralympic Committee rules, Simran could lose her medals if Saifi fails to prove his innocence.

"Yes, there is a big chance of Simran and India losing both medals. The guide is also considered an athlete and part of the event. The guide also gets a medal and certificate though only the medal of the athlete is counted," Indian Para Athletics Chairman Satyanarayana tld PTI.

Simran rose to prominence with a bronze in the Paris Paralympics last year but her guide at that time was Abhay Singh.

The updated NADA list features 30 new names, including wrestler Reetika Hooda and sprinter S Dhanalakshmi, and what is likely to raise alarm is the fact five of them are minors (two wrestlers, two weightlifters and a kabaddi player).