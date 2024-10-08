World Pickleball Championship to be held in Mumbai from November 12-17

Mumbai: The World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series will be held here from November 12-17, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) said on Tuesday.

The competition was previously held in Vietnam and Bali where the Indian teams had secured several medals.

The Mumbai leg of the WPC, which is powered by World Pickleball League (WPBL), will feature nearly 650 players from countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, Singapore among others.

"This is not only a great opportunity for the Pickleball community to witness global talent on an Indian stage, but also a chance for us to promote the growth of the sport at all levels," AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo said in a release.

"India has incredible potential for the sport at all levels, and we're eager to collaborate with AIPA to further elevate the profile of Pickleball both in India and internationally," added Jan Papi, Founder of Pickleball Global and WPC Series.

Pickleball is a sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis into one and has recently witnessed a significant rise in its popularity in the country.