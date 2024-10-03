World Pickleball Championship: Vanshik, Isha bag gold at Bali leg

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Vanshik secured the men's singles gold in the World Pickleball Championship as India ended the Bali leg of the global event on a bright note, bagging two gold and as many silver medals.

After winning singles, Vanshik teamed up with Isha Lakhani to grab the doubles gold in the 35+ doubles section.

Vasnshik later helped Tejas to bag a silver in the men's doubles category, and then he joined forces with Vrushali to clinch another silver in the mixed doubles for India.

Gold medallists Isha and Vanshik said: "Winning the gold medal at such a prestigious event is a dream come true." Arvind Prabhoo, President, All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) said: "Their hard work, skill, and determination have not only earned them these prestigious medals but have also placed India firmly on the global pickleball map." PTI